ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has strictly directed the party leaders and activists not to gather outside the Federal Judicial Academy (FJA) on eve of his appearance before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing Panama case tomorrow.

Prime Minister’s special assistant Dr Asif Kirmani said that the prime minister had given strict direction to all the party leaders not to gather outside the FJA during his appearance before the JIT.

Meanwhile, the police and security officials were also given directions not to let the people gather outside the judicial academy when the prime minister would be visiting the place.

Special security measures would be taken to secure the area, while all roads leading to the judicial academy and the adjoining areas would be closed for general public ahead of the prime minister’s arrival.

Dr Kirmani said that during the appearance of the prime minister’s sons before the JIT a large number of party activists and leaders, even a few federal ministers also gathered outside the place to express solidarity.

In a special message to party workers across the country, the premier said, “you [PML-N workers] are our strength. Just remember me in your prayers.”

At the same time he directed them not to gather outside the judicial academy when he will appear before the JIT.

The prime minister also thanked them for extending their support.

In another development, a large number of banners carrying slogans in support of party chief were seen on roads leading to the FJA.

Interestingly some of the banners are erected in high security zone where this is strictly prohibited.

The banners expressing support for the prime minister sprang up in the capital’s Red Zone.

They bore pictures of the premier, his brother Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and daughter Maryam Nawaz.

The person behind putting up the posters was identified as Senator Abbas Afridi.

Afridi recently retired as a senator and minister in the federal government.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has started repair and maintenance of roads around the FJA, the secretariat of the JIT where it holds it proceedings.

The CDA has started repair and maintenance of adjoining roads of the FJA.

Islamabad mayor also visited areas around the FJA and reviewed arrangements being made for PM’s appearance.

‘No summon received by Shehbaz ‘

Staff Reporter from Lahore adds: Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has not received any summons from Joint Investigation Team probing Sharif family in Panama leaks case.

A spokesman for the chief minister on Tuesday rejected reports run by some TV channels that Shehbaz Sharif was summoned by the JIT.