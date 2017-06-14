CHINIOT-Police arrested the alleged killer of seven people after nine years and another murder accused after 19 years.

Chenab Nagar Police have arrested proclaimed offender Nasir Mehmood Jugnoo after nine years. The accused had killed six persons in Sahianwala area, Faisalabad in year 2010. He again resurfaced after two years and killed another person in Rangpur Muzaffargarh and went underground. The Chenab Nagar Police arrested him after a long chase. The accused was a hardened criminal and his name was placed in black book.

Meanwhile, Lalian Police arrested Zafar Iqbal, son of Najabat Ali of village Wanoka, some 19 years after he had killed his cousin and opponent Muhammad Hayat in 1999 due to old enmity. DPO Chiniot Mustanser Feroz has announced appreciation certificates and cash prizes for the teams arresting the criminals.

TWO HELD: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested two notorious human traffickers in village Paropi Nagra, Pasrur tehsil.

Qadeer and Sakhi Tahir would send people to European countries illegally after getting big amounts by showing them the golden dreams of their lucid future abroad. The FIA has sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases.