KARACHI: With Eidul Fitr around the corner, many policemen have believe themselves the money that they forcefully take from shopkeepers in the name of Eidi to be justified. One such incident took place recently at Iqbal Market in Orangi Town.

A CCTV camera footage manifests two uniformed policemen extorting from a shopkeeper. They take away Rs1,500 reportedly taken as Eidi.

After the CCTV footage spread, Orangi SP Abid Ali Baloch took action, starting an investigation into the issue. Soon After, both the personnel were suspended.

According to the SP, both the personnel — Ijaz and Naseemuddin — were deployed at the market police station and were recognized with the help of the CCTV footage. He added a departmental inquiry has begun against the policemen.

This is not the first of such incidents reported in the city. The custom of personnel taking money from shopkeepers and drivers as 'Eidi' becomes active every year when the festival is around the corner. The act takes place in other parts of the country as well.