PESHAWAR - An assistant professor of Islamia College University, Peshawar (ICUP), was arrested on Tuesday after police recovered drugs and two pistols from his car.

Initial investigations said that the assistant professor was allegedly involved in supplying drugs to the university students.

According to details, police sources said that a police team at Regi Model Town check post signalled a car at Kekarano stop. However, instead of coming out, the man sitting in the vehicle misbehaved with the policemen by introducing himself as a professor of the ICUP.

Despite his resistance, the police however carried out the search of the car driven by the assistant professor Bashir Ahmed of ICUP. During the search, police said that 20 grams of ‘ice’ and another 150 grams of hashish were recovered from the vehicle. Moreover, they said that two pistols were also recovered from the car.

Bashir Ahmad, son of Muhamamd Khan, resident of Tor Dher village of district Mardan, once again resisted when police was taking him into custody. Senior police officials confirmed the incident and said that further investigations were underway in this regard to determine whether the drugs were intended to be smuggled or the professor was himself its user.

Initial investigations suggested that it was believed that the teacher was supplying drugs to students in the university. A senior police official said that there had been reports that drugs were used in the university.

Another senior police official said that Bashir Ahmad is a teacher at the English department of the ICUP.

An employee of Islamia College, who requested not to be named, said that the arrested teacher had once been an active member of a student federation when he was a student of the college.

Police lodged a case against the professor and started further investigation into the incident.