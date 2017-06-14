Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has moved the Supreme Court with reference to disrespectful statements of PML-N leadership against Joint Investigation Team (JIT), reported Waqt News.

The application submitted by PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhary argued that leaders of ruling party are targeting JIT and Supreme Court on orders of Nawaz Sharif and Ishaq Dar.

During hearings of Hussain and Hassan Nawaz, Asif Kirmani and other leadership intentionally targeted the JIT, argued the applicant.

The video recordings of their statements are also being filed with application.

The applicant stated that JIT, SC and its staff is being targeted under proper plan.

It is propagated that Sharif family is being targeted by JIT without any reason, application remarked.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership expressed its apprehension on Joint Investigation Team (JIT)

While talking to media outside Judicial Academy, PML-N senior leader Asif Kirmani queried is this JIT or 007 James Bond’s thriller.