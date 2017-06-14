The Panama case Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has received another letter from Qatari prince Hamad Bin Jasim Bin Jaber Al Thani today.

According to the sources, the letter states that the royal family member has no issues if investigators visit him in Doha to record his statement.

Earlier, the Qatari prince had refused to appear before JIT.

In his previous two letters, he had claimed that his family had business ties with Sharif family.

During hearing of Panama Leaks case, on January 26th, Sharif family submitted second letter from the Qatari prince in the Supreme Court to establish the money trail of London apartments.

In his letter to the apex court, Qatari Prince Hamad Bin Jasim Bin Jaber Al Thani claimed that an investment of 12 million dirhams contributed by Mian Muhammad Sharif (father of PM Nawaz) was made “by way of provision of cash”.

A statement, submitted in the apex court by the premier’s counsel Salman Akram Raja, further stated that an amount of $8 million which was due to Mian Sharif in 2005, was settled “by the way of delivery of bearer shares of Nescol Ltd and Neilson Enterprises Ltd to a representative of PM Nawaz’s son Hussain Nawaz in 2006”.

Qatari Prince Al-Thani, in his second letter to the Supreme Court also sought to answer the questions raised after presentation of his first letter.

The letter says PM Nawaz’s father, Mian Muhammad Sharif, made an investment of approximately 12 million dirhams in the Al-Thani family’s real estate business.