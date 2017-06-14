LAHORE: Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday staunchly criticised Joint Investigation Team (JIT) over the leaked picture of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s son Hussain Nawaz.

Talking to media outside Punjab Assembly, he said, "JIT identified the person behind the leak but has neither named him nor revealed his department.” The minister questioned that whether the person belongs to judiciary.

“JIT’s attitude has become similar to PTI Chief Imran Khan and it seems that it has too climbed up the container,” he added.

Sanaullah criticised the JIT for leveling accusations against the institutions and said, “It has begun to fight with all of them simultaneously.”

He also bashed Imran Khan for coming out in support of JIT and incident of baton charging doctors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said, “Imran Khan should resolve the issues of KP doctors instead of playing luddo in Nathiagali.”