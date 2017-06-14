A statement issued by the Saudi embassy has said that the matter concerning the delay in Umrah visas of Pakistani pilgrims will be resolved soon.

Acting Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Marwan Ridwan Mirdad said this while talking to media in Islamabad in the wake of visa problems being faced by the pilgrims.

He told that with the increase of 20 percent quota, around 1,80,000 Pakistanis will perform Hajj this year.

The Acting Ambassador said that the delay in the issuance of visas was due to shortage of visa stickers however; the problem will be resolved in next three days.

He said that at least 6,59,980 visas have so far been issued from Islamabad whereas 5,00,000 have been granted from Karachi to the Umrah pilgrims.