HAFIZABAD-The students are assets to the country and the incumbent government is taking all possible steps to promote education as well as to provide co-curricular activities to the students, Minister of State for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Saira Afzal Tarar said.

While distributing cash awards to 72 brilliant male and female students at Government High School Madina Colony Hafizabad, she appreciated the teachers for their tireless efforts to enable their students to get positions in Urdu and English speeches, essay writing etc. at different levels.

She urged the students to concentrate on their studies so as to enable them to become useful and responsible citizens.

PRINCIPAL PAID TRIBUTE

Students and teachers of Government Technical Training Centre (TEVTA) paid rich tributes to Dr Maqbool Hussain Asim on his retirement as principal of the centre after serving TEVTA for 38 years. They said that his meritorious services will be long remembered.

ERO VIOLATION

Different religious and social organisations have expressed grave concern over the indifference and apathetic attitude of the administration towards implementation of Ehtaram-i-Ramazan Ordinance (ERO). They said that the ERO is being flouted overtly as restaurant and eatery owners are serving food items at their premises with any let or hindrance.

They called upon the Commissioner, RPO Gujranwala and DC and DPO Hafizabad to implement Ehtaram-i-Ramazan Ordinance with full force and take appropriate action against the violators of the Ordinance.