GILGIT - A judicial magistrate on Tuesday sent a school teacher for brutally torturing a girl student, who later died, on 3-day judicial remand to jail.

After the death of Rafat Babar, a student of 5the class in local hospital, her father Babar complained in women police station Gakhuch. In his complaint, he said that his 11-year old daughter Rafat Babar was brutally tortured by her teacher. He further stated that he shifted his daughter to a local hospital in view of her critical condition where she succumbed to her injuries.

In his application, he said that the hospital documents were evidence that the teacher had beaten the girl with iron scale and hit her leg, which caused infection in her leg bones that led to her death.

Police registered an FIR against the schoolteacher in women police station Gahkuch and arrested her from her house. District judicial magistrate Gilgit later sent the schoolteacher to jail on 3-day judicial remand.

Sources told The Nation that the schoolteacher belonged to a rich and political family so police, politicians and even some journalists were trying to protect her and put up pressure on the applicant to withdraw the case.

The relatives of the teacher also threatened some journalists as they reported the matter to TV channels.

In this connection, Sultan Faisal, superintendent of police Ghizar, told The Nation that police had started investigation to ascertain that either the girl died of the wound or from any other cause.