KOHAT:- A teenage girl was strangled to death by her father and brother for honour here on Tuesday. The accused escaped the scene after committing the crime. Police said that the incident took place in Sourgal area of Kohat district where a 17-year-old girl was strangled to death by her father and brother over alleged relations with a local youngster. The body was shifted to hospital to hospital where the postmortem report confirmed that the death took place due to strangulation.–INP

The police after registering a case against the murderers have started raids for their arrest.