Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Wednesday that Pakistan considers Afghanistan as a brotherly neighbour and terrorists are our common enemy.

Speaking during his visit to Peshawar Corps Headquarters on Wednesday, he said that the threat requires a trust based coordinated response rather than blame game or unwarranted skirmishes.

The army chief said that unilateral actions like drone strike are counterproductive and against spirit of ongoing cooperation and intelligence sharing being diligently undertaken by Pakistan.

He said Pakistan Army is capable of taking effective measures if actionable intelligence is shared.

He said that our focus now is to transform our operational achievements in Fata into enduring peace and stability for which early mainstreaming of Fata through reforms is essential and Pakistan Army fully supports all efforts towards that end.

General Bajwa said that our brave tribal brothers, through their support, cooperation and resolve, have enabled its security forces to succeed during the operations and now it is time for them to live a fearless and quality social life as citizens of Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan Army shall continue its efforts to consolidate gains achieved thus far and stated that Army stands with all other institutions to get Pakistan rid of menaces retarding its progress and prosperity.

He was given detailed briefing on situation along Pak-Afghan border, ongoing and future operations, progress on development works and return of TDPs.

He appreciated improved security situation and measures for better border management including fencing.

He expressed his satisfaction on operational readiness of the formations and asked them to stay vigilant against all types of threat.