MULTAN-Three women attempted suicide in different areas of Multan on Tuesday.

The first incident occurred in Chungi No-1 where 30-year-old Shumaila swallowed poison after a scuffle with her husband.

Similarly, in Qasba Mural, Shazia, 25, tried to end her life while being dejected by usual domestic disputes.

The third incident was reported in Sooraj Miani area where a girl Aaliya gulped poisonous pills after having an argument with her father.

According to Rescue 1122, all the three women were shifted to emergency ward of Nishtar Hospital in critical condition where their treatment is underway.