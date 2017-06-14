GUJRANWALA: Two transgenders allegedly tortured in Gujranwala for avoiding paying money after being threatened. One suspect has been arrested.

Naila and Gauri, residents of Kangni Wala in Gujranwala, reported to the police regarding Adnan Butt, who would force the two transgenders every month to pay him money.

Upon resistance to the extortion this month, Adnan Butt along with associates broke into their house and tortured them, according to the transgenders.

Police detained the suspect Adnan on the request of the transgenders. On the other hand Naila and Gauri were sent to Civil Hospital for medical treatment due to the after affects of the torture.

The case is said to be registered after the medical report by the police.