VEHARI-Nine persons were killed in two road accidents occurred in Burewala and Vehari here on Tuesday.

According to rescue sources, six persons were killed and 15 others suffered multiple wounds when a Karachi-bound passenger bus, coming from Kasur, collided with a Mazda truck in Tufailabad area of Gaggo Mandi.

Rescue sources said that four persons died on the spot while 17 other got injured. Two of the injured died later in the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Burewala.

Women and children were among the injured. Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to THQ Burewala. Rescue sources said that most of the passengers were from Karachi.

In another incident, three persons of a same family were killed on Tuesday when a speeding truck crushed a motorbike on Hasilpur Road in Luddan area of Vehari.

According to police sources and eyewitnesses, both the truck and the motorcycle were going from Vehari to Hasilpur when the truck got out of control and rammed into the bike, killing three persons including two women of the same family on the spot.

The truck driver succeeded in fleeing from the scene. Police started search for arresting the driver and impounded the truck. The deceased were identified as Muhammad Iqbal, Riaz Mai, and Tasleem Bibi.