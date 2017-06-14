SADIQABAD: Ulema are guardians of ideological boundaries of Pakistan and playing their due role for the elimination of terrorism from the country.

This was crux of speeches made during a meeting of Jamaat-e-Ahle Sunnat (JAS) held at Jamia Arabia Umme Kalsoom here the other day. JAS tehsil president Qari Nazim Hussain Saeedi said that any action against religious seminaries under the guise of action against terrorism will not be tolerated. “We do not believe in violence and will fight against terrorism along with government and law enforcement agencies,” he pledged.

Mufti Tasadduq, Maulana Ghulam Fareed, Huzoor Bakhsh Awaisi, Qari Talib Hussain, Tahir Hussain Saeedi, Mufti Azam and Maulana Jamshed Awaisi attended the meeting.