ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party Chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday said that the wickets of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf will fall one by one.

Addressing a party meeting here, Bilawal said the government had lost the moral authority to rule.

He said the PPP had not been involved in mud-slinging and will only do politics for the sake of the country and the people.

The meeting was attended by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Senator Sherry Rehman, Faryal Talpur, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Khurshid Shah, Aitzaz Ahsan, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmed and others.

The PPP chief, according to a party leader who attended the meeting, said his party will sweep the next general elections with the support of the people.

Bilawal said the rulers were not ready for real accountability and were raising fake slogans of development. He said the PTI had also failed to bring any change in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The PPP chief asked the party leaders to prepare for the general elections to bring a change.

A party statement said: "The overall political situation of the country was discussed in the meeting.

The meeting also discussed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's appearance

before the Joint Investigation Team regarding the Panama leaks on June 15. Bilawal will visit Peshawar on June 16 for political meetings.

Earlier in the day, Bilawal demanded immediate withdrawal of all new taxes on agriculture inputs and restore subsidies for the key economic sector.

Talking to a delegation of Pakistan Kissan Ittehad led by its President Khalid Mahmood Khokhar at Zardari House Islamabad, PPP Chairman accused Nawaz Sharif government of guillotining agriculture economy in a bid to unleash unemployment and poverty among the majority of Pakistanis whose livelihood connected to farming.

The Kissat Ittehad delegation complained to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari that Nawaz government has let loose reign of terror against the farmers and had killed two farmers during protests in Islamabad recently. “Nawaz regime has targeted farmers’ protests with brutal force and torture it never applied even against sectarian and extremist forces,” they further complained.

Bilawal said that PPP will never leave farmers in the lurch and all its political power will be used to regain the lost rights of the agriculture communities. “Nawaz government won’t be allowed to snatch the natural livelihood of poor and toiling peasants,” he added.

The PPP chairman also directed the Leaders of Opposition in the Senate and the National Assembly to raise full voice for the farmers in the Parliament and resist its anti-agriculture policies on the floor of the House.

Bilawal Balso assured the Kissan Ittehad that PPP was here to protect all the legitimate rights of the farming community. He said that the PPP Manifesto for 2018 general election will take full care of agriculture sector and segments of society connected economically to it.