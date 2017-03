The process of return of Internally Displaced Persons of South Waziristan Agency will resume, today.

It is estimated that about twenty-five thousand families will go back to their native areas in South Waziristan.

The federal Government has taken decided to provide grant of thirty thousand rupees for the families returning along with ration for six months and items of daily use.

According to FATA Secretariat, the process of IDPs will be completed by 18th of next month.