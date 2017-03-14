SIALKOT/ NARANG MANDI-Thieves took away the hides of 39 donkeys after they stole and slaughtered them in various villages of Daska tehsil and Narang Mandi the other day.

About 15 donkeys were stolen and slaughtered in the fields of Dhundal, Kalairkot, Ratta Bajwa and Satrah villages of Daska tehsil.

Reportedly, some unknown accused stole the donkeys from these villages and slaughtered in local fields. The accused took away hides by leaving the meat there.

The affected owners of the donkeys have expressed grave concern over the rising incidents of the donkeys’ theft in Sialkot district. They have urged Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to direct the senior police officials to take action against thieves in Sialkot district.

In Narang Mandi, at least 24 donkeys were stolen and slaughtered for skins in the suburbs of Narang Mandi during past 48 hours.

According to police, unidentified persons stole 24 donkeys and slaughtered them in suburban villages of Narang Mandi including Mehitta Soja, Jay Singhwala, Madi Khurd and Bhatty Wud. The accused removed their skins and fled away.

Slaughter of two dozen donkeys sparked panic among villagers. Jamaat-e-Islami leaders - Ch Farhan Shaukat Hinjra and Ch Haroon Umar Yasir demanded the Narang Mandi Police to enhance patrolling on Narowal and Mehitta Soja roads and bordering areas, especially during night. They also demanded the police to take action against the culprits.