The first phase of the 6th National Population Census will begin in sixty- three districts across the country from tomorrow.

In this phase, the census will be conducted in sixteen districts of Punjab, eight districts of Sindh, fourteen districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, fifteen districts of Balochistan, five districts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and five districts of Gilgit Baltistan.

In the second phase, the census will be conducted in eighty-eight districts all across the country.

A Help Line 0800-57574 has also been set up for queries about the census process.