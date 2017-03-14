SIALKOT/GUJRAT-Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Ch Ahsan Iqbal has laid the foundation stone for the University of Gujrat sub-campus in Narowal on Sunday.

He stressed a need for including advanced technology chapters in the national curriculum. He said that the time has come to upgrade the national curriculum. He was addressing the participants of the groundbreaking ceremony of University of Gujrat (UoG)’s Narowal Campus. He also stressed a need for promotion of knowledge-based education and character-building of students.

He said that the PML-N government was spreading the light of knowledge and education across the country, besides, ensuring easy access of everyone to the quality education under the vision of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

He said that the government had increased the education sector’s development budget to Rs215 billion from Rs100 billion during the last three years. He said that the PML-N government was committed to promoting quality education besides establishing universities in every district for the purpose. It would pave the way for bringing the educational revolution in the country, he said.

He said that the government has also successfully started implementation of a multi-phased comprehensive “Knowledge-Sharing Programme” with the US. Under the programme, Pakistan will send 10,000 research scholars to the US for doing PhD during the next 10 years. The PhD scholars will open the new vistas of advanced research and science education promotion in Pakistan after completing their researches in the US.

Ahsan Iqbal said, “The present government has taken unprecedented measures aimed at promoting and raising the standard of higher education. The higher education budget has been increased from Rs1 billion to Rs3 billion during the past three years.”

“Youth are the builders of the nation’s future. The government’s vision is to promote education and base the country’s economy on solid foundations of knowledge. We needed to spend more on education to achieve the targets of our national economic development,” Ahsan Iqbal said in his speech. He said that the construction of academic block of the UoG sub-campus Narowal will be completed by Sep next year. It will accommodate more than three thousand students, he added.

“Our brainy youth will be a force to reckon with in the near future thanks to the government’s keen interest in raising the standard of education in the country,” said the federal minister.

Vice Chancellor Ziaul Qayyum in his address on the occasion thanked Ahsan Iqbal for supporting the cause of higher education, especially the setting up of UoG sub-campus in Narowal. He said that UoG sub-campus was an invaluable gift for the residents of Narowal and adjoining districts.

The ceremony was attended by chairman Ahmad Iqbal, chairman Syed Azharul Hassan, MPAs Khawaja Waseem Butt, Shujaat Ahamd Khan, Rana Abdul Mannan, UoG Registrar Dr Tahir Aqil, Deans Dr Fareeshullah Yousafzai and Dr Fauzia Maqsood.