MANDI BAHAUDDIN-A large number of citizens flanked by ex-servicemen took out a protest rally against corruption, being carried out in all government departments in the district.

Addressing the rally, speakers termed corruption the biggest issue of Pakistan which has been devouring roots of the country since the time of its establishment. Like other parts of the country, corruption has deep-rooted in every government department in the Mandi Bahauddin district, they said, adding the Anti-Corruption institutions have failed to curb the menace. They regretted that citizens have to bribe officials in order to get their works completed. It is not only the police and revenue officials who ask for bribe, officials working in all other departments have developed a habit of working with the bribed money, they added.

They said that the job vacancies, advertised in daily newspapers, are nothing but fraud as thousands of people apply for jobs but the vacancies are filled with the candidates having political influence at their back.

They said that corruption is the major cause behind rising poverty, poor healthcare and education in the district as funds, allocated for public welfare, are embezzled and never utilised for the true purpose.

They demanded the government to award exemplary punishment to the culprits if it is sincere to eliminate the menace from all the government departments.