The Australian Trade and Investment Commission invited schools from across Pakistan to participate in the Pakistan Schools’ Video Competition 2017 and win a study trip to a leading Australian university.

The winning team will have the opportunity to visit the University of Technology Sydney (UTS). The Australian Trade and Investment Commission will cover return flights, accommodation and travel expenses for the winning team.

According to press release issued on Tuesday, the competition aims to broaden the horizons of students from Pakistan and expose them to new study options, particularly in fields that link to careers of the future.

Senior Trade and Investment Commissioner South Asia Leonie Muldoon said that “The Australian Trade and Investment Commission is delighted to be a part of this competition. It is a wonderful opportunity for students from Pakistan to exhibit their creative talents. We wish all the students the best of luck and look forward to having the winners in Australia soon,”

A webinar on video production, featuring Australian experts, will be conducted for schools and students across Pakistan in March 2017 to train the participants on film making and production.

The deadline for submission of videos is 30 June 2017.