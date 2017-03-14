LAHORE - Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned the brutal murder of PPP leader Babar Sohail Butt in Lahore and accused Nawaz government of letting out terror groups against the PPP workers across Punjab.

In a statement issued here, the PPP chairman said that PPP workers were being targeted under a plan all over Punjab. The latest target-killing of Babar Sohail Butt after the attack on Shaukat Basra and killing of a worker has exposed this plan”, he added. Bilawal Bhutto also criticized the Sharif administration for delaying the registration of FIR and asked them to accept the case as being asked by the heir of the Butt family without any further delay.

He said govt was testing the patience and tolerance of the PPP workers through such terror-kind of attacks on party cadres. Bilawal warned that Sharif government could not survive if the party Jiyalas are compelled to resort to protests.

Bilawal Bhutto expressed sympathies and solidarity with the bereaved family of Babar Sohail Butt and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace. He said PPP leadership and workers won’t forget Shaheed Babar Sohail Butt for his commitment, loyalty and sacrifices for the party and his democratic struggle.

Also, former President of Pakistan and President Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari while strongly condemning the brutal murder of party ticket holder from Lahore Babar Sohail Butt has asked federal and Punjab governments to apprehend the killers and bring them to book.

Zardari paid rich tributes to Babar Sohail Butt for his services to democracy and party and his commitment and loyalty to the party. He demanded legal action against the perpetrators of this heinous crime as required by Babar Sohail Butt’s family. Babar Sohail Butt’s murder is a great loss to the party, former President said. Asif Ali Zardari prayed to almighty Allah for eternal peace to the departed soul and strength and fortitude for the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

Meanwhile, senior PPP leader and former Prime Minister of Pakistan Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani called on with the party chairman at Bilawal House

Lahore. Both leaders discussed the latest political situation in the country. The new date for party’s Multan rally also came under discussion. It was decided that the date would be finalized after return of party’s southern Punjab President Makhdum Ahmed Mehmud from abroad.

Also, PPP-P’s Vice President Mian Manzoor Ahmad Wattoo and his daughter Jahan Ara Wattoo had a meeting with the party chairman at Bilawal House. Bilawal congratulated Wattoo over his nomination as party’ vice-president and lauded the party services by Jahan Ara saying she was playing the role of an active lady worker.