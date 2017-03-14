China is optimistic that Pakistan and India will improve their bilateral relations through dialogue.

“This is conducive to not only the two countries themselves but also to regional prosperity and development,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying during press briefing in Beijing.

The spokesperson said both Pakistan and India are China's important neighbors and important countries in South Asia.

“The memorandum on the obligations for India and Pakistan to obtain membership in the SCO was signed at the SCO Tashkent Summit in 2016,” she said.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said, “Currently, all sides are going through relevant legal procedures in accordance with the memorandum.”

“China looks forward to the early accession of Pakistan and India to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) as full members so that they will work with existent members to contribute to security, stability, common development and common prosperity of the region,” Chunying said.

The spokesperson said both countries could work with other members for the security, stability, development and prosperity of the region.