RAWALPINDI - Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Monday announced that the contingents of Chinese and Turkish armies will participate in the Pakistan Day parade later this month.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor said in a tweet that Chinese soldiers will take part in the parade being held on March 23, to mark the Pakistan Day celebrations. A Turkish military band will also participate in the parade, the tweet added.

The parade is organised by joint staff headquarters in Rawalpindi, which oversees the three armed forces of Pakistan.

Contingents of the Pakistan army, navy and air force have reportedly arrived in the federal capital for parade rehearsals, with stringent security measures in place.

The military parade was resumed in 2015 after a gap of seven years and was seen as a manifestation of the military's show of strength in the wake of the shocking attack on the Army Public School (APS) in Peshawar in 2014, which left 150 people dead, including 132 schoolchildren.

Pakistan Day commemorates the passing of the Lahore Resolution, when a separate nation for the Muslims of The British Indian Empire was demanded on March 23, 1940 as well as the declaration of the republic on the same day in 1956.

Earlier, the ISPR released a special promo for the celebrations of the 70th Pakistan Day.

“No force on earth can undo Pakistan” is the main theme of the promo with core slogan “Pakistan Zindabad.”