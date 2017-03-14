WAZIRABAD - The Cutlery Institute of Pakistan (CIP) has been restored as result of joint efforts made by the Punjab Skill Development Fund (PSDF) and All-Pakistan Cutlery Manufacturers Association (APCMA).

According to APCMA, the CIP was established over 41 kanals of land in 2001 at a cost of Rs120 million. The institution was equipped with modern machinery to provide skilled labour to the cutlery industry. But negligence of the authorities left the institute closed in 2013.

The government handed over the CIP to APCMA under an agreement. PSDF Development Program In-charge Sehr Nadeem and APCMA Chairman Muhammad Kamran Bhutta signed an agreement for restoration of the CIP and Rs0.5 million was released for the purpose.

After restoration, the CIP will start cutlery related short courses of three and six months periods from April 1st. Each students will be provided monthly stipend of Rs1,500. The APCMA will also provide job opportunities to successful students of the course.

The Punjab Technical Board will supervise the courses and issue certificates to the students on completion of their courses.