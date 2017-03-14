ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday termed education a national priority of Pakistan and said that Pakistan Army will do its best to provide whole hearted support towards attainment of national objective.

According to ISPR, the COAS stated this while talking to a contingent of 40 college students from remote areas across the country as part of COAS Youth Encouragement Programme.

He termed youth as Pakistan’s most precious asset and urged them to contribute in national integration and development through setting highest goals and attaining quality education.