Masses are again taking interest in the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) due to rising petroleum prices which is good for consumers, environment and the people involved in gas business, a business leader said today.

As the prices of petrol continue to climb, the price of CNG will start falling soon benefitting the consumers, said Ghiyas Abdullah Paracha, Central Chairman All Pakistan CNG Association (APCNGA).

He said that CNG dealers have felt the heat of falling oil prices since long as many motorists shifted to petrol but now situation is taking a turn in favour of environmentally friendly fuel.

Car owners with CNG kits enjoyed over 50 percent savings when petrol was traded above Rs100 per litre from April 2012 onwards.

The highest petrol price was recorded in October 2013 when it was sold at Rs113.24 per litre. Since November 2014, petrol prices started to drop from Rs100 per litre, he informed.

Ghiyas Paracha said that we will soon introduce a new technology in the country which will be more efficient significantly increasing mileage and reducing overall cost for the motorists.