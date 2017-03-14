KASUR-In addition to frequent traffic messes, the traffic police personnel are allegedly busy sweeping citizens’ pockets at every nook and cranny of the city.

During a survey, residents of different localities complained about the traffic police apathy to carry out their duty honestly. They regretted at the traffic police personnel’s involvement in taking bribe, saying instead of taking action against the illegal parking stands, the traffic cops remain “busy extorting money from citizens.” The citizens have already been adversely affected by frequent traffic messes in the district, they said, adding the traffic police alleged involvement in taking bribe is adding to the citizens woes. “The gravest thing is that activities of the traffic police personnel are being supervised by the high-ups which makes the junior indifferent to their duty and more enthusiastic to meet the daily targets of minting money,” they regretted. They demanded Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to look into the matter and take action against the officials involved in the malpractice.