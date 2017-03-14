The social networking site Facebook has provided four IP Addresses to FIA in CSS paper leakage case.

According to media reports, efforts are afoot to trace out the elements involved in leakage of CSS papers scam. FIA has obtained 4 IP addresses from Facebook but FIA IT Experts have failed to trace out Sadia, face book user who had published questions.

FIA has said there are thousands of users on IP addresss and it is next to impossible to search Sadia’s account. However investigation is underway which can take 2 to 4 months period.