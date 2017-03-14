SIALKOT-A minor student was crushed to death by a mini truck loaded with construction material on the ground of Govt Boys Primary School Qila Tek Singh, Daska tehsil. Some minor students were playing there in the school ground during the recess when the truck (LES-9355) ran over the minor Abdul Rehman killing him on the spot.

Construction work was being done in the school, for which the mini-truck had brought construction material. Later, the eight-year-old child was laid to rest in his native graveyard amid sobs and tears. Meanwhile, Bambaanwala police said that the grieved family has refused to take any legal action against the truck driver by forgiving him for the sake of Allah.