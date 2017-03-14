Islamabad - The 126 diplomatic missions of Pakistan abroad spent around Rs12 billion during the last last year.

Minister for Foreign Affairs told National Assembly on Monday that a total of Rs11.725 billion were spent last year by 126 embassies and consulates abroad. The allocated budget was Rs11.673 billion.

In 2014-15 the expense was Rs10.946 billion against the allocated amount of Rs10.877 billion.

This expense does not include that of Pakistan missions in Mumbai, Sana (temporarily closed), Bander Abbas and Urumqi.

Minister for Commerce Khurram Dastgir admitted that country’s international trade ranking has fallen. “ Yes, Pakistan’s ranking at the enabling trade index 2016 is 122, which has fallen down from 119 in 2014, he said.

Answering another question, Khan said during last three years the export of steel and cement declined.

He said cement exports in 2013-14 were 508.159 thousand dollars while in 2014-15 and 2015-16 it was 443.636 thousand and 321.210 thousand dollars respectively.

The steel production was 476.96 thousand dollars in 2013-14 while in 2014-15 and 2015-16 it reduced to 413.37 thousand and 249.36 thousand respectively.

Answering another question he denied that a huge quantity of red meat is being exported from Pakistan to the UAE.

The total quantity of red meat exported to UAE during the current year is only twelve thousand two hundred and twenty tons, he said.

Khan explained that the quantity of red meat exported to UAE constitutes only 0.44 percent of the total red 26 meat produced in the country which is 2,786,000 tons. He said during the current year, more than 2.5 Million tons of red meat (beef and mutton) will be available in the country for domestic consumption.

Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Pir Syed Sadar-ud-din Shah Rashidi said that since July 2013, a total of 2,825,681 Pakistanis proceeded abroad through both direct and indirect employment throughout the world especially to Gulf Cooperation Council Countries.

Parliamentary Secretary for Commerce Najeebuddin Awaisi told the House that during the last four years 2.24 million metric ton of Urea worth 876 million dollars has been imported. He said no urea was exported from the country during the last four years.

He said the Iranian government imposes a seasonal ban on the import of rice every year from July to December in order to protect their domestic growers but this year due to unknown reasons the ban was lifted last month.

Awaisi said that Pakistan-China volume of trade which was four billion dollars in 2006-07 has reached 13.77 billion dollars last year. He said Pakistan’s exports have jumped to 1.69 billion dollars from 575 million dollars in the same period. He said a number of steps have been taken by Ministry of Commerce for the balance of trade with China.

Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Riaz Hussain Pirzada said test ranking of Pakistan Cricket team in 6th, the One-Day International ranking of Pakistani team is 8th while the T-20 ranking of Pakistan is 6th in the world ranking.