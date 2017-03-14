SIALKOT-Sialkot Chairperson Hina Arshad Warraich has praised the role of teachers, saying dutiful teachers are precious asset as they build a nation.

She stated this while addressing the participants of an annual prize distribution ceremony of a private school at Sialkot. Ali Zahid, son of Federal Law Minister Zahid Hamid, UC Chawinda Chairman Ehsan Bajwa and senior educationists were also present. He said that there could never be an alternative to teachers in the world.

She said that the government was striving to curb the menace of the darkness of the ignorance through spreading the light of the knowledge as per the vision of the government by promoting the public-private partnership in education sector. Miss Hina Arshad urged the teachers and parents to focus on the character building of the students and stressed a need for bringing change in the social attitude towards the promotion of quality education for all besides removing all the hurdles from the way of the noble cause. She said that the students were the future of the country and all of us should secure their educational future by ensuring easy access to quality education.

She also stressed collective efforts for promotion of education to enhance the literacy rate. She said there was an immediate need to root out illiteracy at a grassroots level to bring about radical changes in every sphere of life. She called for changing the education system and removing disparities to ensure even opportunities to all in the country.

The government has built a ‘knowledge corridor’ with the US that will be used to import latest knowledge through 1000 scholarships to Pakistani higher education faculty members, he said while laying the foundation stone for the University of Gujrat sub-campus in Narowal on Sunday.