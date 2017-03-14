SARGODHA-Former Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) director general Zafar Qureshi and former IG Motorway Police Meher Zafar Abbas Lak have announced to contest the general elections of 2018.

Zafar Qureshi told the media that he would take part in the elections from NA-68 constituency wherefrom Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had won in 2013 general elections.

Qureshi belongs to a politically and socially famous family of area Radhan of district Sargodha. His brother Mazhar Ahmed Qureshi became MNA twice, MPA and vice chairman of district council once.

Zafar Abbas Lak also announced to contest election from NA-65 constituency. He has also strong influence in the area.

Both the retired officers have commenced their political activities. Furthermore after the demise of former federal minister and PML-Q leader Chaudhry Anwar Ali Cheema, his son MPA Amir Sultan Cheema is preparing to contest from NA/67 while he will bring his wife Tanzeela Amir Cheema, who is former MNA and chairperson of district council of Sargodha, or his son for the slot of MPA.