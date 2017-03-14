FAISALABAD-Pakistani expatriates from the platform of Overseas Pakistan Solidarity (OPS) are making an all-out effort for the prosperity of the country, said OPS Chairman Malik Javaid Ahmed.

He said they are attracting maximum Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) for Pakistan. He visited FCCI along with a 10-member delegation to explore opportunities of cooperation and strengthening bilateral relations between the two organisations.

During a meeting with senior vice president Rana Sikandar Azam, he said that the expatriates living in different parts of the globe share the same sympathy for the motherland and they wanted to make it a fully developed and prosperous country. He said that the expatriates have also direct links with the foreign investors and they are in a position to convince them to invest in Pakistan.

In this connection, the chambers of commerce and industry should play their proactive role as the foreign investors cannot afford the bureaucratic attitude of the government departments. He said that Pakistan is a blessed country. “We have still huge untapped natural resources which could bring prosperity to the nation provided; these are explored and utilised in the best interest of the country,” he said.

“However,” he said, “despite of much positivity, our exports, FDI and foreign remittances are declining and it is a matter of concern for all of us. They are fully prepared to play a role for the economic revival of Pakistan from the platform of OPS.”

He said the purpose of his visit to FCCI is to establish workable relations with the business communities of Faisalabad. He said that he had earlier visited LCCI and wanted that all chambers should corporate with OPS in launching welfare projects as well as attracting maximum FDI. He expressed concerns over the sick industrial units of Faisalabad. He said that he will convince expatriates and foreign investors to launch joint ventures so that sick units could be revived and contribute their role in the overall development of Pakistan.

FCCI SVP Rana Sikandar Azam welcomed Malik Javaid Ahmed and said that his positive approach was highly appreciable. He requested to Malik Javaid to present their proposals in black and white so that these could be discussed in executive body of FCCI before taking appropriate action. He said that FCCI will fully protect the investment made by expatriates or foreign investors in local projects through FCCI.