Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Lieutenant General (Re) Abdul Qayyum has said military courts are essential to completely eliminate menace of terrorism.

In an interview, he said extension of military courts is need of hour to strengthen internal security of the country.

Lt. General Abdul Qayyum said the extension of military courts should be for indefinite period and not limited.

He urged the political parties to avoid doing politics on military courts as it was a national issue.