At least eight indiviuals including four girls were killed as a dumper truck hit roof of a mud house on double road in Quetta today.

A dumper loaded with sand crashed on mud house and the roof of the house collapsed. The inmates of the home were buried under rubble.

The bodies and injured were rushed to local hospital for medico-legal formalities and treatment.

The victims include 4 girls, one woman and 3 men. The deceased were members of a same family.

CM Balochistan Sana-ullah Zehri expressed his deepest condolences over the incident and directed the relevant authorities to provide best possible medical facilities to injured persons.