MULTAN-The historic Haram Gate of walled city area has been restored and opened to the public, declared Deputy Commissioner Nadir Chattha.

Chairing a meeting of Walled City Project team here on Monday, the DC said that the gate has been restored into its centuries old shape with the technical assistance of Italian engineers and a team of experts which was a big achievement.

He further declared that Sarafa Bazaar and Musafir Khana would be restored in the next phase of the project.

He said that the Punjab Government took practical steps to revive historical heritage of the province. “It will give a big boost to the tourism in the province too,” he added. He said that the walled city project had also been launched under the same vision and all historic gates of Multan besides other heritage would be restored under it. He said that the project would make the new generation aware of the rich culture and history of this region. He said that a beautiful sitting area was being developed under the project near Chowk Haram Gate.

CRDB BOD MEETING

Punjab Research Director General Dr Abid Mehmood has said that the motive behind setting up Cotton Research and Development Board (CRDB) is to identify problems in way of research and development and present their solutions to the government.

He observed this while speaking at the first meeting of the board here at Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) on Monday. He added that another major goal of the board is to boost quality and production of cotton in the country. “To achieve these goals, we need to seek opinion of all stakeholders. We have given equal representation to all stakeholders in the board,” he added. He asked the board members to give their suggestions for increasing cotton production in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, the board secretary Dr Sagheer Ahmad said that the board would help resolve problems being faced by the cotton growers in Punjab. He added that the board would also identify issues faced by the cotton crop and suggest their scientific solutions.

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture Vice Chancellor Dr Asif Ali said that the varsity would extend full support to the board. “The land of the varsity will be available for experiments on cotton or setting up model farms. Our researchers will fully cooperate with their counterparts from the CCRI,” he added.