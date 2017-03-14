HAFIZABAD-The district government stressed a need for plantation of saplings of fruits and flowers as a fight against environmental pollution.

District Council Hafizabad Chairman Afzal Hussain Tarar planted a sapling in the lawn of district council hall, and said that trees create beautiful and healthy atmosphere and it was imperative for all of us to plant a sapling to beautify atmosphere and to have balance in the weather.

He distributed motorcycles to the field staff of Livestock Department for vaccination of cattle to prevent different diseases in the district and also to facilitate them to motivate the cattle breeders for producing maximum milk and hygienic meat.

On the occasion, the district officer said that the field staff consisting of 122 vaccinators, veterinary officers and other staff were being provided bikes on installments and they would also be provided one litre petrol daily.

He further said that various incentives have been provided to maximise milk and meat production. He told the staff that department has provided adequate facilities and it was their bounden duty to perform their duty honestly and with dedication to ensure success of the government vision.

CLAIM: Use of substandard material in the execution of different development projects would not be tolerated and not only the contractors but also the concerned officers would be taken to task, DC Muhammad Ali Randhawa said.

Addressing officers of Nation Building Departments, he said that we should ensure completion of development projects accordingly to the specifications and should not waste a single penny and utilise funds transparently. He directed the officers concerned to ensure rectification of the defects in different projects pinpointed by the Special Inspection Teams otherwise they would be personally held responsible accordingly along with the contractors.