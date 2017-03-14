Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan slammed ruling party’s announcement to try him under the cybercrime law.

Strongly condemn PMLN govt's efforts to establish NS badshahat by threatening pol opponents through misuse of lawhttps://t.co/W8CBRg7tnH — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 14, 2017





In a series of tweets, Khan condemned the PML-N’s announcement and vowed to continue his struggle against ‘monarchy’ of Nawaz Sharif.

2. PMLN misused the ATA during our anti-rigging dharna labelling terrorist charges in FIRs ag us. Now threatening me with Cyber Crime law. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 14, 2017





The PTI chairman further said he and his party will not be deterred by such threats and will continue their work to save democracy in Pakistan from the ‘dictatorship’ of Nawaz Sharif.

3. We will not be deterred by threats & will oppose all efforts to undermine democracy & establish Sharif badshahat & dictatorship. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 14, 2017





Khan also stated that he stands with free media, vibrant society and fundamental constitutional rights of Pakistani citizens.

4. PTI will stand by our free media, our vibrant civil society and for assertion of all our people's fundamental constitutional rights. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 14, 2017





Earlier, Federal Information Minister Murryam Aurengzeb announced that Imran Khan will be tried under cybercrime and defamation laws.