Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan slammed ruling party’s announcement to try him under the cybercrime law.


In a series of tweets, Khan condemned the PML-N’s announcement and vowed to continue his struggle against ‘monarchy’ of Nawaz Sharif.


The PTI chairman further said he and his party will not be deterred by such threats and will continue their work to save democracy in Pakistan from the ‘dictatorship’ of Nawaz Sharif.


Khan also stated that he stands with free media, vibrant society and fundamental constitutional rights of Pakistani citizens.



Earlier, Federal Information Minister Murryam Aurengzeb announced that Imran Khan will be tried under cybercrime and defamation laws.