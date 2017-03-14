ISLAMABAD - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Special Apex Committee meeting held in Peshawar on Monday reviewed security situation in the province and progress of operation Radd-ul-Fasaad (suppressing mischief) with an aim to eliminate the remnants of terrorists.

Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa attended the meeting as a special participant.

According to military’s media wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate, the committee appreciated the efforts of army, intelligence and law enforcement agencies and pledged that concerted joint efforts will continue to energize the National Action Plan and eradicate root causes of terrorism and militancy.

The forum acknowledged tremendous work done by all concerned in rehabilitation of Temporary Displaced Persons, with 89 per cent TDPs already returned and 93 per cent of FATA's area de-notified. Issues emanating from the presence of Afghan refugees, matters related to improved border management, as well as Fata reforms were also discussed on the occasion.

KP Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, Chief Minister Pervez Khattak, and Peshawar corps commander among other civil and military members attended the meeting.

DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor had said that Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad is aimed at countering the ‘mischievous’ elements whether they existed within the country or outside. He said that all the previous military operations – including the Operation Zarb-e-Azb – had succeeded in achieving their goals.

He said that the previous operations were primarily aimed at restoring the state’s writ in different areas and eliminating terrorists’ hideouts but the Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad aims at consolidating gains of the previous operations.

The ISPR chief said that this operation sought to stop the terrorists’ facilitators inside the country and also included a deweaponisation campaign but it had no timeline.

He also said that the operation was not only a collective operation of all the law enforcement and security agencies but also an operation in which every Pakistani had to play a role.