PESHAWAR - Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak on Monday hinted at bringing 4,000 megawatts of electricity into the system by February 2018.

At a meeting with Chairman Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) at Chief Minister House Peshawar, Pervez Khattak said construction of Munda Dam had been approved, which would not only produce cheap electricity but would also protect Peshawar valley from future flood devastations.

Senior member Board of Revenue, administrative secretaries and other officials attended the meeting. The meeting deliberated in detail on land acquisition for Diamer-Bhasha and Dasu dams and management of Pehur Project.

The chief minister directed for expediting the process of acquiring land for Diamer-Bhasha and Dasu dams as well as working out a plan to manage Pehur Project. He also directed for extending regulatory framework for installation of electric power stations on streams throughout the province.

The chief minister said his government had initiated a number of hydropower projects that would add an additional 4,000 megawatts of electricity to the national grid.

Chairman Wapda said on the occasion that provincial government should firm up its claims for additional electricity to be brought to the national system in the overall net hydel profit claims in order to avert any uneasiness in future. The meeting was told about the disputed issues of the land acquisition for Dasu Dam in areas such as Sagloo, Zaal and Kass of Kohistan. It also discussed the 969 acres of land available for the construction work and catchment area of the dams.

Khattak directed for finding a reasonable solution to the problems and extending incentives to the people. He also directed for proper relocation of affected people and the provincial government departments and Wapda should sit together to reach a reasonable solution.

The chief minister asked for up-gradation of system in Chitral so that the electricity to be produced through different projects as being negotiated with Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) could be carried out by the upgraded system.

Khattak added that Chashma Lift Canal Scheme had been approved in the context of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project. The Chinese have indicated their willingness for upgrading Rashakai Industrial City and relocation of different labour intensive industries, he said.

The chief minister hoped that construction of different small and medium reservoirs including Munda Dam would overcome problems relating to drinking water facilities in Peshawar valley. He also stressed for the construction of barrages on River Swat and River Dir that would lead to protect the entire population on both sides of the two rivers who were devastated by the floods in the past.