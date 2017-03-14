Lahore Mayor Mubashar Javed, has told an international forum that he plans to turn the Lahore Canal and River Ravi into tourist and environmental friendly destinations.

Speaking at the Urban Waterways Forum in Chicago on Monday, he said that wide-ranging development work was being carried out with the help of federal, provincial and local governments.

Mayor Javed briefed the participants about Punjab government’s ongoing projects to utilize waterways to transport the goods and passengers, saying he would learn from the experiences of all mayors in turning these water reserves into engine of economic growth and development.

In this regard, he gave a detailed briefing on Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s initiative of Metro Bus project.