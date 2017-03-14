ISLAMABAD - Treasury and opposition members of National Assembly on Monday asked the government to take immediate action against blasphemous content circulating on the social media.

The lawmakers from both sides of the aisle expressed displeasure over sacrilegious pages circulating on social media. They asked the government to take proper measures to stop such episode from happening again.

Muhammad Safdar of the PML-N demanded a complete ban on social media containing blasphemous content. “Implementation of the cybercrime law is not being seen even after this blasphemy. Why the minister concerned and the PTA are not taking action on it,” he said in an emotional tone. He also warned an anarchy-like-situation in the country if the appropriate measure were not taken.

Maulana Qamar-Uddin of the JUI-F said: “This matter needs to be stopped immediately...This is not acceptable.”

PPP’s Shazia Marri was of the view that act of individual and personal opinion need to be discouraged. “There is no need to entice mob,” she said, demanding proper implementation of National Action Plan to discourage such elements.

MQM Sheikh Salahuddin said that the government should immediately take action on it. “A resolution should also pass by this house,” he said.

Major (retd) Tahir Iqbal said that the government should take measures to control blasphemy on the social media.

Naeema Kishwar of the JUI-F said that the government should take measure to discourage those involved in circulating blasphemous content circulating on the social media.

Other lawmakers also asked the government to take to the task those responsible for these sacrilegious pages.