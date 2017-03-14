The meeting of the special committee on creation of Asian Parliament and Asian Parliamentary Assembly Standing Committee on political affairs is underway in Islamabad.

Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani and Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq jointly inaugurated the moot.

Addressing the inaugural session, Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq emphasized the need for working together for achieving the desired goal of regional peace, development and prosperity.

He said APA member states should intervene for peaceful solution of all outstanding disputes in accordance with UN resolution and as per aspirations of the people.

The Speaker said it is our collective responsibility to work towards comprehensive and integrated social progress of the entire region through dialogue and consensus.

He said we must work together for confronting shared challenges of terrorism, extremism, poverty and climate change.

Addressing the meeting, Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani expressed the confidence that the special committee on creation of Asian Parliament would make a positive beginning towards the cherished objective.

He said it would be unrealistic to expect a blueprint of the Asian Parliament at the conclusion of the session but we should move towards narrowing our differences.

He hoped that given the atmosphere of congeniality during the meetings of the APA, we would be able to produce documents of meaning and substance.

The Chairman Senate said Asian nations have many common challenges and aspirations and together they can work to address and realize them. We should learn to bury the hatchet and move forward for the collective good.

He said it is correct that nations have their own bilateral issues and conflicting interests but we represent people who are suffering from issues like poverty, terrorism, under-nourishment and exploitation of their natural resources. He said our parliaments would fail themselves if they fail to rise to the occasion.

The Chairman Senate said delegates attending the session represent diversity of Asian culture and history.

Speaker of National Assembly of Bhutan Lyonpo Jigme Zengpo said that Asian Courtiers need unity and prosperity.

He said Pakistan is playing a commendable role in providing such platform where we can make a road map for a bright future.

He said Asian countries should work together and promote working relationship for a fruitful prosperity and sustainable development in the region.

Speaker of the People's Assembly of Syrian Parliament Dr. Hadiyeh Abbas said that the world including Syria is facing the wave and menace of terrorism since a long.

She said that the world power come forward make an effective to root out the extremism. Terrorism and ensure the development.

She said development and prosperity could only be ensured by unity and real cooperation through parliaments.