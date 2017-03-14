SIALKOT:- A martyred hawaldar of Pak Army was laid to rest in his native graveyard at far-off bordering village Dhamala-Charwah along Sialkot Working Boundary, with full military honour here on Monday. A large number of people from all walks of life including senior Pak Army officials attended the funeral for Hawaldar Muhammad Naveed, 40. He was martyred by the Indian army’s shelling in Chari Sector of AJK along the Line of Control (LoC), a few days ago.