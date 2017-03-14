JHABBRAN -The government is making all-out efforts to provide the public with basic facilities, especially education, healthcare and clean drinking water at their doorsteps.

Federal Minister for Defence Minister and Science and Technology Rana Tanveer Hussain said while inaugurating a water supply scheme here at Kot Abdul Malik the other day.

He said that according to vision of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, the Punjab government is spending billions of rupees on the establishment of water filtration plants to provide potable water to the masses across Punjab.

SDO Anwar Farrukh and Project Coordinator SA Waseem briefed the federal minister that Rs200 million will be spent on the project. They said under the project, eight new tube-wells have been established whereas six deteriorated tube-wells have been rehabilitated. The project will facilitate 20,000 people of the locality after its completion.

On the occasion, Rana Tanveer said that Pakistan is moving ahead on the path to prosperity under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. He said that the Pakistan Stock Exchange has secured a place amongst top Asian markets due to effective economic policies of the government. To a question, he said that every Pakistani is responsible for working for welfare and development of the country.

MPA Peer Ashraf Rasool, Kot Abdul Malik TMC chairman Mehr Muhammad Ilyas Syal, vice chairman Malik Ziaullah and madia coordinator Nadeem Gorya also spoke on the occasion.