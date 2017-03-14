ISLAMABAD - Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle in the National Assembly on Monday strongly lambasted former Pakistani ambassador Hussain Haqqani over his ‘revelation’ about the killing of Al-Qaeda leader in Abbottabad.

The MNAs termed his ‘disclosures’ an attempt to isolate Pakistan in the world. They were of the view that Haqqani was currently unemployed and he was attempting to get a significance in the US.

Interestingly, the lawmakers said Haqqani’s remarks have no importance, they talked about him.

Opposition leader Syed Khursheed Shah said that Haqqani was appointed as Pakistan’s envoy to the US by the then PPP government but later he was removed. “There is no need to give importance to him and move forward,” he said. The opposition leader said that Haqqani was attempting to get a sway in the US. He recalled that following the Abbottabad incident in 2011, Haqqani in a statement had said that Pakistan did not have any knowledge about the presence of Osama in the country.

Chairman National committee of National Assembly Awais Leghari also remarked that the claim of Haqqani should not be given much importance. Leghari said that Haqqani was attempting to isolate Pakistan in the world. “All political parties need to rebut his claim,” he said.

Other lawmakers were of the view that Haqqani had tried to stab the country in the back.

PTI MNA Arif Alvi said that Haqqani used his article as a tool for mud-slinging against Pakistan. “The PPP leadership should tender an apology for choosing Haqqani as envoy to the US.”

Sheikh Salahuddin of MQM said that such assertions from Haqqani could have been avoided had the Abbottabad commission report been made public.

Khusro Bakhtiar of the PML-N also condemned contents of Haqqani article saying that his claims had nothing to do with reality.

Meanwhile, the opposition leader raised the issue of murder of a PPP leader Babar Sohail Butt in Lahore and termed it state terrorism. “A few days back, Babar Butt said that he was receiving life threats and was being pressurised to join the ruling PML-N,” he said, and later left the house in protest over the remarks of the minister of state on the murder. The house remained suspended for 25 minutes due to lack of quorum. The quorum was pointed out by PPP’s MNA Noman Islam.