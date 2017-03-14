ISLAMABAD - Saudi Arabia has introduced new laws for haj, umrah, work permit and visit visas. The new laws have been implemented with immediate effect. Heavy punishments and fines have been proposed for those staying after expiry of visas. A plenty of 25000 Riyal for over-stay on first time, 50000 Riyal on second time and 100000 Riyal on third time has been recommended. Similarly, umrah companies would also be punished or blacklisted upon violation of new laws.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 14-Mar-2017 here.
